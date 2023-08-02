This pen of well-fleshed Texel-cross lambs weighing 50kg sold for €149 each in Tuam mart on Tuesday.

Sheep producers have faced another damaging week with lamb quotes falling by another 20c/kg to 30c/kg.

Prices have fallen by in the region of €1.40/kg or some €30 per lamb since the end of June.

Base quotes reported for Thursday are in the region of €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg with a high percentage of lambs trading within a price range of €6.40/kg to €6.55/kg. Factories blame a challenging market and price pressure in key export markets as undermining the trade.

In contrast, quotes in Northern Ireland have steadied with factories quoting a base price of £5.20/kg for Thursday. This is the equivalent of €6.04/kg excluding VAT.