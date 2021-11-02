The IFA has reported that lambs have been making €6.70/kg and €6.80/kg over the last few days, with the chance of €7/kg in sight.

IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy said lamb prices continue to rise as factories struggle to match supplies with market demand. Prices have risen by 30c/kg over the week.

Dennehy said: "Lambs are making €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg today, with weights of 22.5kg and 23kg offered. Higher deals are available for groups and larger lots. Cull ewes are making €3.00/kg to €3.30/kg in general."

He added: "Some lambs bought by factories are coming in at the equivalent of €6.90/kg, with farmers sights now on the €7.00/kg target.

“Good quality fleshed lambs are very scarce on the ground and factories are having to compete to secure supplies to meet the strong market demand for sheep meat.”

Competition

The mart trade has also strengthened for all types of sheep, with competition between factory agents, wholesalers and butchers with factory agents also competing for short keep stores to secure numbers.

Dennehy said the strong store trade is ensuring farmers are under no pressure to offload lambs to factories that will take more feeding. This ensures the supply and demand balance remains very much in farmers’ favour.

Reduced volumes of sheepmeat imports from outside the EU to our key export markets will underpin the trade for the remainder of the year.

Combined with the anticipated tight supplies of lamb, this will drive the trade over the coming weeks. Farmers should sell hard in this positive market environment, while moving lambs as they become fit to maximise returns, according to Dennehy.