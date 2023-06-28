Lamb prices are under pressure in Northern Ireland.

Lamb processors made cuts of 25p to 30p/kg to base quotes mid-week, putting starting prices on 600p/kg for Thursday.

Processors moved quickly to pull prices, as the main buying period for the Eid Al-Adha reached its conclusion.

On Monday and Tuesday, most reports indicated 620p to 630p/kg was paid, with a marked increase in lamb throughput, as farmers looked to offload before the anticipated price cut.

In the marts, prices have also eased by £5 to £6 per head, with the majority of factory lambs being bought around £120 to £125, depending on liveweight and condition.

In the Republic of Ireland, quotes are back 30c/kg, with deals around €7.50/kg, which is broadly in line with local abattoirs.

