The lamb trade has held largely steady this week despite murmurs of a weakening in the trade.
Quotes for Thursday have been boosted by the return of Kildare Chilling.
Its base quote of €6.20/kg, plus 10c/kg quality assurance payment, is helping prices for producers trading directly with the plant and farmers trading with other factories.
A high percentage of quality-assured lambs are trading from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg with top prices rising 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher.
Base quotes in factories in Northern Ireland have slipped by 5p/kg to £5.15/kg or the equivalent of €6.00/kg.
Reports indicate that a high percentage of sellers continue to trade at a range from £5.20/kg to £5.30/kg.
