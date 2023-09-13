Kildare Chilling has made a welcome return to the quotes table and is offering a price of €6.10/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance payment for Thursday.

The lamb trade has held largely steady this week despite murmurs of a weakening in the trade.

Quotes for Thursday have been boosted by the return of Kildare Chilling.

Its base quote of €6.20/kg, plus 10c/kg quality assurance payment, is helping prices for producers trading directly with the plant and farmers trading with other factories.

A high percentage of quality-assured lambs are trading from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg with top prices rising 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher.

Base quotes in factories in Northern Ireland have slipped by 5p/kg to £5.15/kg or the equivalent of €6.00/kg.

Reports indicate that a high percentage of sellers continue to trade at a range from £5.20/kg to £5.30/kg.