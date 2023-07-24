Sheep producers are facing into another challenging week, with lamb quotes cut by another 20c/kg to 30c/kg. Base quotes for Tuesday range from €6.50/kg to €6.70/kg.

When quality assurance payments of 10c/kg to 20c/kg are factored into the price, it leaves lambs trading in the main at a price range of €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg.

Some groups and regular sellers are securing an extra 5c/kg to 10c/kg by means of conformation or supplier bonuses.

Keen for sheep

Agents are keen for sheep, but coy in their purchasing behaviour. Many are only offering quotes for one to two days in advance and are slow to commit to deals a few days in advance.

This is stemming from the trend in recent weeks of prices reducing on more than one occasion in the same week.

The cull ewe trade is unchanged, with quotes remaining in the main at a range of €2.90/kg to €3/kg.

The main processing plants are trying to keep prices within this range and are reluctant to pay significantly higher.

There are some plants or abattoirs operating in the wholesale trade or filling niche contracts paying up to €3.40/kg to €3.50/kg for ewes delivered to a tight specification.