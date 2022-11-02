Lamb prices are steady in Northern Ireland with deals on offer for meal finished animals.

Factory quotes for fat lambs have held firm, despite some attempts by processors to pull prices late last week.

Midweek quotes remain on 515p/kg, but price deals of 520p to 525p/kg are available to 21kg deadweight.

Processors have officially increased carcase weight limits to 22kg, although factory agents have been offering deals at this weight limit to large finishers throughout October.

Quotes at the 22kg weight limit are generally 500p/kg, but to keep in line with the marts, price deals of 510p to 515p/kg are available in return for large numbers of meal-finished lambs.

Irish prices

In the Republic of Ireland, the autumn bank holiday weekend means sheep processors are operating on a four-day week and as such, prices remain steady.

Quotes are on €6/kg with deals of €6.30 to €6.40/kg payable to 22kg deadweight, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 520p to 528p/kg.

Britain

After downward pressure last week, the lamb trade in Britain has recovered, with marts returning prices above £120 for in-spec sheep, and the Standard Quality Quotation (SQQ) rising to 233p/kg to sit broadly in line with a factory price of 520p/kg.

