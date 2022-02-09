Farmers are also lambing in a new environment with regard to new veterinary medicines regulations. \ Claire Nash

The 2022 lambing season is taking place in unfamiliar territory for farmers. Lamb/hogget prices remain well above the seasonal norm and are only bettered by their performance in 2021. The prospects for the year ahead are thankfully largely positive in terms of market performance.

This is vital given the challenges facing farmers on the cost front.

Fertiliser prices have more than doubled while concentrate costs have increased by an average of €50/t to €80/t and higher in cases. This is not to mention rising energy costs, while many other input costs are creeping upwards.

There is little farmers can do to influence costs beyond the farm gate – the best that can be hoped for is that output levels can be maximised to help cover higher costs and that systems can be structured to try and reduce input costs where possible.

In terms of minimising lamb mortality, we discuss the main causes of lamb mortality.

An important message from Dwayne Shiels’ presentation at the recent Teagasc Sheep conference was the value that can be obtained from record-keeping. This rings true for much more than lamb mortality, with major benefits to be reaped from performance recording and identifying potential replacements at birth.

Farmers are also lambing in a new environment with regard to new veterinary medicines regulations. As outlined here, new rules surrounding the use of antimicrobials are in place since 28 January, with new rules concerning antiparasitics coming in to play in June 2022.

Farmers should familiarise themselves with the new rules as they could have implications if antimicrobials are required.

The other aspect that may bring about changes for some farmers in 2022 concerns Spectam Scour Halt, which is used to combat watery mouth or E coli scour, being delisted from production. Given the tightening rules around antibiotic use, it was to be expected that farmers would need to change practices to reduce their reliance and this is discussed here.