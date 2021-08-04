Aberdeen Northern Mart’s prime lamb sale met a mixed trade, with prices down on the week to £2.19/kg from £2.48/kg.

At the sale were 1,110 lambs, which is 315 more than last week. The highest price per kilo was £2.68 for 42kg Beltex-crosses from Nether Drumallochie, Glenkindie. The highest price per head was £130 gross for a 54kg Beltex from Broadwater, Skene.

There were 808 cull ewes sold, which averaged £81/head and sold to £175 for Texel ewes from Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk.

Auctioneer Colin Slessor said: “A larger entry of prime lambs followed the national trend and saw all classes sell at lesser rates.

“The ewe trade again surpasses all expectations, with a good entry forward. Strong buying power at the ringside resulted in another cracking trade throughout.”

Gimmer sale up £21

On 30 August, ANM held its first breeding sheep sale of the season. Over 1,200 breeding gimmers and ewe were sold for an average of £186/head, which was up £21/head on the year. The top price paid was £580/head for a pair of Texels from Newmill, Rathen.

The top price for breeding ewes was £195 for two crop Suffolk-crosses from 14 Balloch Road, Keith.

Suffolks met a particularly strong demand, with their breed average achieving £193/head, while Texel and Texel-crosses were up £25/head. Half-breds made £178/head, while Cheviot Mule gimmers were £170. Other lots

