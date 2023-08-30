The PSNI received reports of a dog attack on sheep in Armagh last week.

Three lambs were killed after being mauled by dogs in Co Armagh, the PSNI has confirmed.

The dog attack, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday 19 August, took place on a farm in the Creeveroe Road area, King’s Stables, Co Armagh.

The farmer is understood to have discovered a number of his sheep with severe bite injuries, with the wounds so bad on three of the animals that they had to be put down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local PSNI station.

