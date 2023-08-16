Darren Carty outlines the year effect on lamb performance that seems to see more skinny but growthy lambs are far more prevalent on many farms.

I know from speaking to many farmers at our demonstration at Tullamore Show last weekend they are reluctant to separate out lambs into smaller groups as it means another group to be managed and herded daily. However, for ram lambs nearing finishing Darren suggests it might be money well spent to finish them sooner and avoid cost later on.

Sheep farmers don’t have the capacity for much purchased inputs if they want to have something left for themselves. Remember the Teagasc forecast is for average income of €17,300 for 2023 which is actually boosted by ACRES payments. Maybe there are genetics, stocking rate and a lambing date question that some farmers might need to look at.