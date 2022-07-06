Buying demand for the Eid Al-Adha festival is finished and lamb prices are expected to ease.

Competition was strong for slaughter-fit lambs during the first half of the week as processors reached peak throughput ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival, which gets under way on 9 July.

However, by midweek, the outlook on price was less positive, and with factory closures for the July bank holidays, it points to a downturn in price. Factories are now sticking rigidly to a base of 600p to 610p/kg, which makes a 21kg lamb carcase worth £128/head.

Deals of 630p and 640p/kg were paid earlier this week to keep pace with the marts where £130 to £135 was being paid for good-quality lowland types.

Processors in the Republic of Ireland have also been operating at peak capacity this week and offering deals of €7.60 to €7.70/kg, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 620p to 628p/kg.

