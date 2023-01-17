The Moore Unidrill was originally designed and built in Co Antrim, before being taken over by Agri Linc in England in the past few years. It is now also manufactured in England, and the firm is expanding the Unidrill direct drill offering.

Agri Linc showcased a new 2.5m version at the show. With the option of 20 or 28 coulters (tungsten tips), the drill features 90mm row spacing and uses 410mm notched discs. Using the proven Accord metering unit, it comes equipped with a Guttler rear packer, which uses hydraulic adjustment for depth control.

The unit comes with the option of a PTO or hydraulically driven fan drive and as standard and is fitted with an 850-litre hopper. It’s priced at £26,925 (€30,330) plus VAT.