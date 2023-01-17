English Strautmann importers Opico presented a Giga-Vitesse 3602 forage wagon fitted with the Flex-Load pickup.
Previously standard on Magnon models, the plastic tine Flex-Load pickup is now available as an option across the rest of the range.
The main feature of the pickup is its polyurethane plastic tines which provide more flexibility and durability compared to the traditional steel type.
Strautmann says the new pickup helps reduce the possibility of tine breakage or wear and more importantly downtime as individual tines can be replaced without having to remove the pickup band.
