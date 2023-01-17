For the first time at a show, HiSpec debuted its new 7.5m chassis mounted dribble bar and its in-house designed macerator. The new dribble bar is available in 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m working widths.

The 7.5m dribble bar is supported on the tanker chassis box irons, with a stabilising bracket fitted on the rear dish of the tanker, meaning no weight is placed on the rear manhole. The dribble bar is galvanised, has a break back and weighs in at 500kg. HiSpec also offers a 7.5m retrofit rear door mounted dribble bar option.

The new macerator features three double-sided blades each side. The blades are internally tensioned via springs and are self-sharpening against the cutting screen. The firm says the smaller surface area of its blade prolongs blade life.

Slurry is fed from the top of the macerator. HiSpec claims that stones and grit will fall through the macerator into a sock below. It features a quick-access inspection. The 7.5m dribble bar is priced at €11,000 plus VAT, while the macerator can be purchased by itself for €3,000 plus VAT.