McHale exhibited its new V6 760 variable-chamber baler at LAMMA, which complements its existing V6 variable chamber range. The new baler is fully automatic, whereas the range was previously semi-automatic.

Once the bale diameter has been selected on the terminal (0.6m-1.68m), the baler carries out all functions automatically, as is standard practice with the firm’s Fusion range. This includes automatic netting and bale discharge.

The chamber opening height now adjusts to suit the bale diameter selected, thus increasing bale ejection speed.

The pickup reel comes with the option of a cam or camless pickup. The new reel is fitted with a heavier driveline and features a tapered feed channel to encourage crop flow towards the rotor.

The Adaptive Intake feature has been designed to allow the intake area to automatically adjust to better handle lumpy rows.

Equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard, a 1,000rpm gearbox comes as an optional extra, which results in an increased PTO speed with reduced torque. The bale chamber opening and closing speed has been increased. The chamber opening height now adjusts to suit the bale diameter selected, thus increasing bale ejection speed. The baler is Isobus-compatible as standard, or can be controlled through the IsoPlay 7 or Iso-Play 12 console.