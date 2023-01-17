The MDE NextGen dumper range will be available in capacities from 16t to 25t.

MDE Machinery used this year’s show to publicly debut its NextGen dump trailer range. This is a new venture for the Armagh-based manufacturing firm, having up until now specialised mainly in the manufacture of tree shears and silage forks.

While the NextGen range is said to span 16t-25t, the unit on display was the mid-sized 20t DT20000 model. One of the unique features of the range is the rear-hinged multi-position tail door.

As suggested, the rear door can be positioned fully upright for maximum loading, and fully lowered flush with the floor or anywhere in between, depending on the task. The entire body is constructed from Hardox steel.In terms of running gear, the body sits on Granning axles fitted with load-sensing Wabco brakes and 560/60 R22.5 BKT tyres as standard. The 20t model weighs in at approximately 6,500kg empty and has a price tag of £20,000 (€ 22,725) plus VAT.