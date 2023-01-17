The Bubble Cab is designed to suit all makes and models of ATVs and is bolted on to front and rear cargo racks.

Fermanagh-based Quadcrate specialises in the manufacture of mounted implements for ATVs on livestock farms.

Its semi-enclosed Bubble Cab features a 32mm tubular galvanised steel frame and a shatter-proof polycarbonate screen to provide shelter to the rider. Weighing 28kg, the Bubble Cab bolts on to the ATV’s front and rear cargo racks. Side enclosures, wing mirrors as well as front and rear LED lights and a road legal kit can be added. Pricing starts from €1,350 including VAT.

The Quadcrate complete with transport cage is a multipurpose piece of kit with many uses including the transport of sheep and newborn calves.

Also on display was its foldable multipurpose carrying device. It is mounted via tow ball and held in position via suspension bracket. A transport cage can be added to the Quadcrate for the safe transport of sheep and calves. Pricing starts at €676 including VAT.

A number of other accessories including fence post holders and wire un-rollers are all available.