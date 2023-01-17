The range can be fitted with IsoBus spreader monitoring/weighing and a rate control system.

Richard Western debuted its updated Delilah twin horizontal beater/spinning disc manure spreaders at LAMMA last week.

The new models, the DS150HD and DS175HD, are an evolution of the D5130 and D5150. The new model designations reflect the respective 15.2/17.3m3 carrying capacities of the machines.

At the heart of the spreaders is a simplified driveline to transmit power to the 1,100mm beaters.

The firm says this has been improved by replacing two gearboxes with a single unit which powers an automatically lubricated 1in duplex chain drive to the rotors, replacing the former shaft and gearbox.

Servicing and maintenance of the driveline and other moving parts has been enhanced via the standard fitment of a central greasing system.

At the rear of the Delilah DS models, the discs, tips, tip holders and scoops are now manufactured from boron steel.

Discs are fitted as standard with three blades, with angle adjustment and large anchor bolts to avoid loss of blade assembly and mounting bracket should damage occur. The firm horizontal beaters see the addition of reinforced boron steel tip holders, for tip security and minimised wear.

The range can be fitted with Isobus spreader monitoring/weighing and a rate control system.