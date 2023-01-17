FireSafe is designed to be used in an emergency situation to quickly detach a baler from a tractor if it catches fire.

Danish firm SIWI has added another feather to its cap with its new FireSafe fully automatic emergency release system. The manufacturer said it has taken all the best features from its existing Combi Hitch system to develop the idea. The patented system is designed to be used in an emergency situation, to quickly detach a baler from a tractor if it catches fire.

The product comes in response to tractor drivers trying to disconnect burning balers from tractors. However, with a fire spreading so quickly, time to disconnect hydraulic and electric lines is very limited.

The unit will cost in the region of €10,000 plus VAT

FireSafe comprises a quick-attach unit for the drawbar (K80 connection), hydraulic and electrical connections. In the event of an emergency, the tractor operator flicks a switch on the control box and pushes a button. This automatically disconnects the unit, allowing the tractor to freely drive forward.

According to the company, the unit will cost in the region of €10,000 plus VAT. The firm explained that in Denmark and France, insurance companies will discount customers who run this system. They said that several interested insurance companies also approached them at LAMMA.