With the increased monetary value placed being placed on slurry as result of chemical fertiliser prices, many farmers and contractors are exploring the option of fitting a flowmeter and application monitoring system

SlurryKat presented its Pro-Control slurry application and monitoring system. Depending on the customer, three options are offered. Each uses the firm’s own-brand SlurryKat Digitech flow meter which has been tried and tested since 2019.

The most basic controller is hard wired and features a display with physical blister buttons. On-screen users can view live flowrate, target application rate, total volume spread, target forward speed and actual speed as well as set time counters.

A total of 100 fields can be saved on the terminal. Including the flow meter, this option is priced at €4,750 plus VAT.

The next step up is the Bluetooth tablet display. Similarly, it displays all associated monitoring information that the basic option does albeit in a more clear and crisp manner, with improved data recording. This option with the flow meter is priced at €5,250 plus VAT.

Where an Isobus terminal is present, it can be used for monitoring and applicator control. Hydraulic functions can be controlled on systems equipped with load sensing.

Including the necessary ECU and flow meter, this solution is priced at €5,250 plus VAT while hydraulic control is €3,000 plus VAT extra.