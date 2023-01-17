To increase the productivity of its bowser, SpreadPoint has added a chemical mixing feature.

Northern Irish manufacturer SpreadPoint has added chemical mixing to its range of bowsers.

A few years ago, the firm recognised that spraying operations become inefficient when water supply is not located near the field, and developed a range of stainless-steel bowsers for road transport.

To increase productivity, the firm has added a chemical mixing feature, so the operator can mix the chemical in a separate holding tank within the bowser.

This means the solution is ready to transfer into the sprayer instantly via a 3in fast port.

The mix tank can be washed or refilled with the next batch. This is carried out at the rear of the machine where the operator has valves and sight gauges to watch the tank levels, and an induction hopper to add chemical.

The range is offered from 6,000l to 18,000l, while the pump can be petrol or hydraulically powered. SpreadPoint claims its bowser has the lowest centre of gravity on the market. It features high-speed axles and air brakes with load sensing as standard.

The machine at LAMMA was a WB-12000 MIX with a 9,000l water tank and a 3,000l mix tank. With a Honda petrol pump, it had an approximate retail price of £40,000 (€45,060) plus VAT.