One of the latest innovations on the Sumo stand was its front linkage mounted crop crimper. Designed to destruct green/catch crops ahead of direct drilling, the crimper is available in three working widths. A 3m and 4m rigid version is available alongside a 4m folding version.

The crimper blades are fixed to a packer measuring 508mm in diameter. The bolt-on blades are manufactured using Hardox steel for a long service life.

In addition to a steering headstock, water can be added to the bladed packer roller for 700kg of additional ballast. The 3m model has an unladen weight of 1,350kg. A front toolbox, nameplate as well as front and rear lights are standard specification.

Pricing is estimated to start in the region of £9,000 (€10,226) plus VAT.