Bristol-based electric quad manufacturer EcoCharger exhibited at the show for the first time, showcasing its electric Lithium Power ATV model. The current range comprises five models with both traditional lead acid and lithium ion battery options as well as 2WD and 4WD.

On the market since 2011, the firm estimates it has roughly 400 units built to date. All componentry is said to be British-sourced aside from the frame and body panels.

The Lithium Power (7.8kwh) model claims a range of up to 80km on one charge while the lead acid alternative offers a 56km range. The 72V battery system features intelligent charging, taking just over one hour to reach 70% charge and three hours to reach 100%.

A 15kW motor powers the two-range automatic transmission with electric shifting between 2WD and 4WD with a lockable differential. Top speed of both battery options is 50km/h.

The EcoChargerLithium Power model is fitted with independent rear suspension and offers a 400kg towing capacity.

The only negative is the price, with this particular model being priced at £19,999 (€22,724) plus VAT.