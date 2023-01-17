All valves are pneumatically operated while a flow meter can be added.

Although more suited to contractors working with lagoons and over ground slurry storage tanks, the Wox Agri Services Walrus mounted pumping unit is a clever piece of kit.

The Wox Walrus is designed to agitate and pump slurry to an umbilical system via either a Baeur, Doda or Cornell pump. Its hydraulic-manoeuvred suction boom has a reach of up to 9.0m from the rear of the frame which can be extended by fitting an additional pipe to the end.

A hydraulic primer pump supplies slurry to a charge pump before liquid is forced into the main pump removing any priming issues. A built-in jetter with a hydraulically operated nozzle can be used for agitation.

The unit also has a built-in pressure washer for cleaning purposes. The complete unit weighs in at a hefty 3.6t with a minimum power requirement of 180hp. All gate valves are pneumatically operated and a flow meter can be fitted.