Organisers of the Lamma Show have just announced the postponement of the event.

Organisers of the Lamma Show have just announced that the show has been postponed from its original date of 11 to 12 January to 4 to 5 May, 2022.

The rescheduling of the event comes in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation due to the Omicron variant.

Organisers have said that all plans for the 40th anniversary edition will be carried over to the spring, when the show expects to welcome over 600 exhibitors and 40,000 visitors. Lamma is the UK’s most popular agricultural machinery show and takes place at the NEC in Birmingham.

Uncertainty

“Over the past few days, we have seen a significant increase in the uncertainty of COVID-19 regulations.

“We have built robust health and safety plans for the Lamma 2022 event. However, with distribution and supply chain challenges and the potential lockdowns or restrictions, we are all uncertain about how the situation will look in January.

“After speaking with many of our exhibitors and attendees, we have taken the challenging decision to postpone,” said Sanjeev Khaira of show organisers Agriconnect.