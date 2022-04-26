LAMMA 2022 is set to take place next week on Wednesday and Thursday 4 & 5 May at the NEC, Birmingham.

LAMMA 2022 will celebrate its 40th anniversary next week, with the machinery show set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday 4-5 May at the NEC, Birmingham.

The self-acclaimed leading UK farm machinery show had been postponed twice due to the pandemic, and as a result last took place in January 2020.

Show organisers have said that over 700 exhibitors are set to showcase the latest machinery as well as a wide range of new technology, services and tools.

Brands

They also said that dealers of Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, John Deere, Zetor, Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki, New Holland and more will showcase their new and secondhand equipment.

This comes as several manufacturers, in the lead up to the event, such as New Holland and Valtra, had officially pulled out, while the like of Claas and John Deere haven’t officially attended for some years now.

Since show organisers moved LAMMA from an outdoor event in Peterborough to the indoor event at the NEC in Birmingham in 2019, it has become much more accessible for Irish punters. Many now get an early flight over, take the two-minute tram to the show and fly home the same evening.