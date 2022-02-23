Denzies Lancelot 20 sold for the top price of the Stirling sale at 30,000gns.

It’s been another positive week of trading across the water at the Stirling bull sales in Scotland.

The Aberdeen Angus breed hit a new centre record two weeks ago and the Simmental breed also broke some records on Monday, with the highest ever recorded average price of 6,835gns (€8,234) for Simmental bulls at the February sale.

This was up £353 (€425) on the previous year and was coupled with a very healthy clearance rate of 86%, also up on the 2021 clearance rate.

Well known breeders Michael and John Barlow had a day to remember when their bull Denzies Lancelot 20 sold for 30,000gns (€36,144).

Matilda was purchased at the Premier Sale in Roscommon by the Barlow family for €8,500

The May 2020-born bull is by Denzies Impeccable 17 who has an Irish connection – his dam, Raceview Dawn Matilda, was bred by Cork man Peter O’Connell. Matilda was purchased at the Premier Sale in Roscommon by the Barlow family for €8,500.

Lancelot also goes back to the famous Raceview Fenella Kim line on the maternal side. The dam Denzies Hannadante 9th is no stranger to success, having already bred the 15,000gns (€18,072) Denzies Gallant and the 5,500gns (€6,626) Denzies Hector. Lancelot makes his way to the Overhill House herd of Richard McCullough, based in West Lothian. The Barlow’s four entries averaged 13,375gns (€16,114).

The Dungannon-based Hazelton family also had a good trip over to Scotland, with their July 2020-born bull Ranfurly Limelight L11 20 selling for 16,000gns.

Ranfurly Limelight sold for 16,000gns.

Limelight had been tapped out as reserve intermediate champion by the judge, Armagh man Andrew Clarke, in the pre-sale show.

He is by Auchorachan ACDC 09 9 with the dam also coming from the Raceview stable in Cork. Raceview Goldie Dreamer by Kilbride Farm Bantry was purchased at the Roscommon premier Irish Simmental sale in November 2016 for €9,000.

She went on to be crowned Northern Irish female of the year in 2017 and has bred very well for the Hazelton family. The successful purchasers were the Fairhurst family.

Next up was Wolfstar Loose Cannon 20, selling for 13,000gns (€15,662).

Wolfstar Loose Cannon 20sold for 13,000gns.

This April 2020-born son of Team Celtic 11 and out of a Wolfstar Wotsis-bred dam is a full brother to the 2020 Stirling Simmental overall champion. The King family’s second entry was also in the top prices list, with their bull Wolfstar Las Vegas 20 selling for 12,500gns (€15,060).

Wolfstar Las Vegas sold for 12,500gns.

This April 2020-born bull is by Islavale Guy 15 and out the homebred dam Wolfstar Gladrags and sold to the Logan family.

Irish breeding was also involved in the day’s senior champion from the Stronach family. Their March 2020-born bull by Corskie Highlander 16 EX 92 and out of a homebred dam Islavale Benita VG88. She is sired by the Irish-bred Curaheen Vobster.

He sold for 12,000gns (€14,457) to Blackmuir livestock.

Islavale London sold for 12,000gns.

The Islavale herd were also in the money for their bull Islavale Lockdown 20. He is by Shacon Hannibal 16 and out of a homebred dam Islavale Teresa, who is sired by the Irish-bred Curaheen Giant 2.

Northern Ireland’s Joe Wilson was also in the money selling his May 2020-born bull for 10,000gns (€12,048).

Islavale Lockdown sold for 10,000gns.

Ballinalare Farm Legacy 20 is by Kilbride Farm Bantry 10 and out of a homebred Auchorachan Wizard-bred dam, Ballinalare Farm Evita. Evita is a full sister to Ballinalare Farm Galaxy currently in Cogent AI.

The overall reserve champion and intermediate champion came from the Denzies’ stable with their bull Denzies Logic 20 selling for 10,000gns (€12,048) to Adrain Ivory’s Strathisla farms.

Intermediate champion Denzies Logic sold for 10,000gns.

Logic is by Denzies Impeccable and out of a Drumlone Anchor-bred dam who also goes back to the Raceview Matilda line.

In the small female section, it was James McMillan’s Brandane Laura who hit the top price. She is by Atlow Dixon 12 EX91 and out of Sterling Bacardis Funky and sold for 6,000gns (€7,228).

Check out next week’s Irish Farmers Journal, where we will have a full sale report with photos from the Charolais sale in Stirling.