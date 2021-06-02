The interminable discussions in Brussels on the future development of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) essentially boil down to what kind of payment and supervisory regime will govern the use we put our land to over the next seven years or so.

But the influence of the State on the conditions surrounding Irish land use and ownership go back much further than the last round of CAP reform talks.

Recently, I was given a present of the civil survey for our county carried out in the 1650s – a painstaking catalogue of every farm in the county done in preparation for the Cromwellian plantation.

The book had just recently been republished by the Irish Manuscripts Commission – a body I must admit I knew nothing about – but it makes for fascinating reading to see the same townland names still recognisable after almost 400 years, together with the details of who owned the land in those far distant days.

The essential legacy of that plantation lasted until the Land Acts of the late 19th century, when those who worked and farmed the land were given a chance to buy their farms by paying an annual annuity.

The vast bulk of farms outside the demesne wall were transferred by this means, but after the breaking up of the great estates by the Land Commission, the attention then switched to the division of what were considered large farms, often with an owner who may have had another farm some miles away.

This form of land division continued well into the 1960s and the process was, in some cases at least, politically driven, often with intense local agitation calling for the division of local farms.

These files almost uniquely are not available for inspection by either historians or the general public.

Locked away

Normally, all State and official papers and even cabinet minutes are thrown open after 30 years, but the Land Commission files lie locked deep down in the vaults of the Department of Agriculture, the body which took over the Land Commission.

The answer given to each request for access is that these are still considered “active files” and so public access can be legitimately denied.

I am not sure if such an approach is legally sound, but given the emotion surrounding Irish land and its ownership, I have some understanding, if not sympathy, for the Department’s stance.

That doesn’t, of course, get over the curiosity that must exist to discover who agitated for what land to be divided.