The 88ac at Abbeylara has frontage on Lough Kinale.

Last year saw a jump in the number of farms coming on the market in counties Westmeath and Longford. The trend is continuing this year.

Westmeath auctioneers Murtagh Bros will offer two properties at auction in the coming days, one in each of the two counties.

The larger is 88ac at Tonymore South, Derragh, Abbeylara, Co Longford. It goes for online auction on the LSL platform on Thursday 7 July 2022 at 2pm. The guide price is €350,000.

The farm is approximately 1km from Abbeylara village in the direction of Coole. The land is all in permanent pasture and laid out in about four main fields.

It has frontage on to Lough Kinale. The land is well sheltered, with mature hedging and trees.

To locate the farm, take the R396 out from Abbeylara. After 500m, take a left on to the L10812. Continue for 300m and the land is on the left-hand side, after Coillte forestry.

The land at Coralstown is in one block and laid out in three main fields.

At 4pm on the same day, Murtagh Bros will offer circa 16ac at Heathstown, Coralstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, by online auction. The guide price for this holding is €100,000.

The land is under permanent pasture and is described by the auctioneers as excellent grazing. There are the remains of an old stone cottage on the land.