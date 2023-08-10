Both the house and the land at Leagh were in good condition.

A parcel of Co Laois farmland with a nicely restored cottage made €600,000 when offered at auction.

The 23.75ac was at Leagh, Ballickmoyler, and was sold by Hennessy Auctioneers. Five bidders took part in the auction, which was held online.

After five rounds of bidding, the entire was declared on the market and knocked down to an adjoining landowner. The price averages out at €25,263/ac, including the value of the house.

Hennessy Auctioneers have also successfully auctioned a 48ac block of land at Mannin, Pike of Ryushall.

Six bidders - most of them local - took part in the bidding. After four rounds, the property was put on the market at €405,000 and knocked down at €450,000 to an auctioneer acting in trust for a client. The price equates to €9,375/ac.

Ballagh House

In Co Clare, Costelloe Estate Agents sold Ballagh House on 64ac. The property opened with a bid of €750,000.

Ballagh House in Co Clare was family sized at just over 2,000 square feet.

The following 10 minutes saw a further 71 bids made by two solicitors, each acting for a client. The farm was then knocked down at €1.475m.

The house was family sized and in quite good condition.

Ballagh House had plenty of character but required some upgrading.

“The speed of the bidding meant three other potential buyers didn’t get a chance,” auctioneer David Costelloe said.

“Not much land comes up for sale in the area, so this property was of great interest.”

The farm was bought in trust by local solicitor David Casey of John Casey & Co.

Westmeath land

In other recent results, Murtagh Bros successfully auctioned c46ac at Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The land at Milltown was good quality.

This was good-quality land with road frontage. It sold in an online auction for €440,000. The price equates to €9,565/ac.

Longford cottage and farmyard

The same auctioneers sold 42ac with a three bedroom cottage and old farmyard at Drimure, Co Longford.

The farmyard at Drimure was dated.

The property was close to Longford town. It sold in an online auction for €360,000.

The house was in fair condition, but requires modernising. With the value of the house and yard included, this price averaged €8,571/ac.