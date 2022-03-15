The average farmland price across the country increased to €11,906/ac in 2021, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.
The average price rose by 16%, or €1,650/ac, last year, according to the Irish Farmers Journal Agricultural Land Price Report 2021.
The average farmland price across the country increased to €11,906/ac in 2021, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.
The average price rose by 16%, or €1,650/ac, last year, according to the Irish Farmers Journal Agricultural Land Price Report 2021.
SHARING OPTIONS: