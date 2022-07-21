Murtagh Bros sold this 7ac field at Ballykeeran, Co Westmeath, at auction for €195,000.

There have been successful farmland auctions in recent days.

Quinn Property auctioned a number of properties in Co Wexford. The largest was an 81ac holding at Ballykilty, Inch.

It had been guided at €6,000/ac to €7,000/ac, but keen interest was seen ahead of the sale.

At the auction, bidding for the property opened at €400,000 and it went on the market at €680,000. It was sold at €1,020,000 to a local dairy farmer, equal to approximately €12,000/ac.

Scarnagh land

The same vendor had a 3.5ac holding at Scarnagh, Inch, which was guided at €50,000.

Seventeen bidders took part in this auction. It went on the market at €150,000 and was knocked down at €172,000 to a local couple.

The next property was a 24ac holding with derelict cottage at Clologue Upper, Camolin.

It was offered at auction as three lots and the entire. The entire was bid to €420,000, but the lots were bid to €470,000, so further bidding was invited for the lots.

Lot 1 of 10.5ac sold for €225,000 to a local farmer with business interests. Lot 2 of 13ac sold for €180,000 to a local farmer. Lot 3, the derelict cottage on 1ac, sold €92,000 to a local couple. The total for the property was €497,000.

Gorey grassland

Quinn Property also sold 19ac of grassland at Wells, Gorey. It was withdrawn at €250,000, but sold afterwards for a higher price to a local business person with farming interests.

Also this week, Murtagh Bros auctioned a 7ac field at Ballykeeran, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The land is located between Ballykeeran and Glasson village and has good views over Lough Ree. It sold for €195,000 or €27,857/ac.