There will be an emissions reduction target for the land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector by the end of the year, according to Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.

The sector, which covers areas including the emissions stored and released by farmers’ trees, hedgerows and grasslands, is the only sector yet to receive a climate target from the Government.

While noting that there will be a target for the start of 2024, Minister Ryan also said there still needs to be “further detailed analysis” which must be presented to Cabinet and agreed.

“The science around emissions and land use is complicated. It changes,” he explained.