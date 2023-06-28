An example of peat soils that have been drained in order to make the land more agriculturally productive.

Teagasc’s finding that the actual area of drained grassland on peat soil could be 60% lower than the estimates used to underpin Ireland’s carbon emissions calculations is very significant.

The peer-reviewed data, see page 8, can now be fed into the national inventory of greenhouse gas production and is likely to considerably reduce the amount of land which would need to be rewet to meet European and national targets.

Rewetting has become an emotive topic for farmers whose land could be affected. The application of up-to-date science to the situation is welcome.

It is important now that the Government’s Land Use Review is immediately reassessed and updated in light of Teagasc’s findings.