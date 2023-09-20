Start of the second day at the ABP world sheepdog trials, at Gill Hall Estate, Co Down. \ Houston Green

Petter Landfald from Norway and his dog, Max, won the world champion title at the world sheepdog trials at Gill Hall Estate in Co Down on Saturday.

The competition saw 240 sheepdog handlers from 30 countries compete over four days, with organisers estimating that 30,000 spectators visited the event.

In the young handlers section, 17-year-old Tyler McKinlay from Lanark, Scotland, with her dog, Heatherstane Squiggle, took the world champion title.

Earlier in the week, Team Ireland won the world teams competition. The five-handler team consisted of Martin O’Malley, from Mayo; Eamonn Connell, from Westmeath; Allistair Lyttle and James McCloskey, both from Donegal, and Paddy Fanning from Wicklow.

Read more

Steps for training a young sheepdog