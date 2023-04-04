Italian tractor manufacturer, Landini has previewed two new Landpower models, the 160 and 180. Both models are fitted with six-cylinder 6.7l FPT engines and churn out 165hp and 175hp respectively.

Although Landini has four- and six-cylinder offerings in this power band, they are shorter-wheelbase models. The new Landpower tractors see a wheelbase of 2,880mm (previously 2,734mm) and are aimed at heavier draught operations.

The tractors will be offered with the T-Tronic 3-powershift transmission which comprises six gears in three ranges. Both new Landpower models are fitted with closed-centre hydraulic pumps which provide 38l/min to steering and 110l/min to the five rear spools and electronic-controlled rear linkage. Rear lift capacity tops out at 8,400kg.

The option is there to avail of GPS guidance and auto steer operated via an 8.4in touchscreen display, with the further option of RTK correction system

Landini has noted its intention to showcase the new Landpower models for the first time in Ireland at the FTMTA show in Punchestown on 5-6 July.