More than 35 landowners along the route of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk, as well as the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), are engaging over a new plan for the walkway.

The walkway stretches 18km from Doolin to Liscannor along the cliffs.

Under a joint initiative between Clare County Council, Clare Local Development Company (CLDC), Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, the proposed new ‘Management Plan for the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk’ will set out how the trail will be managed, protected and maintained in the future.

Information evenings

A series of public information evenings for landowners and other key stakeholders will be held in the coming weeks ahead of further engagement with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the IFA and local tourism and community sectors.

Director of tourism development and west Clare municipal district for Clare County Council Leonard Cleary said the coastal walk has proven to be an invaluable addition to Clare’s tourism offering over the past 10 years, adding that the economic benefit of the walk has grown during this time.

“The walk has proven to be hugely successful in attracting visitors who stay longer and spend more in the towns and villages in Clare and it has particularly benefited the hospitality sector in Doolin and Liscannor,” he explained.

Clare Local Development Company CEO Doirin Graham commented: “In conjunction with our partner agencies, we look forward to working with landowners and the community in a planned and managed way to pave a new sustainable future for the coastal walk.”

Clare County Council this week has advertised a tender to procure a specialist consultant to develop the plan, which is expected to be developed by mid-2025.

The plan is managed by an oversight group comprising the tourism development directorate of Clare County Council, CLDC, the Department of Rural and Community Development, Fáilte Ireland and the Cliffs of Moher Experience.