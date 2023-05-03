Some landowners are doubling the relief on leased land by putting holdings into joint ownership.

Landowners should think twice before putting agricultural holdings into joint ownership in order to maximise the tax relief on long-term leases, a senior tax consultant has warned.

Tax consultant Declan McEvoy pointed out that while joint ownership will save landowners in terms of income tax, it can cost much more in terms of capital gains tax (CGT) when the property is being transferred at a later stage.

A number of auctioneers have confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that joint ownership of holdings is increasingly being used by clients to effectively double their tax relief on long-term land leases.

Annual tax reliefs of €18,000 are available on five-year land leases. This figure increases to €22,500 for leases of up to seven years, and goes to €30,000 for 10-year leases.

A tax relief of €40,000 is available where land is leased for 15 years or more.

However, these reliefs can be doubled to €36,000 for five-year leases, €45,000 for seven-year agreements, €60,000 for 10-year deals and €80,000 for 15-year rentals where the property is owned jointly by a married couple or civil partners.

While doubling the leasing reliefs will significantly reduce the income tax liability, McEvoy cautioned that there can be costly CGT implications associated with joint ownership.

He said specific rules have to be met for CGT relief, and in the case of joint ownership these conditions must be satisfied by both parties.

These include that both parties are over 55; that the property has not been let for over 25 years; and that the holding has been owned and farmed by the couple for at least 10 years.

Proving that both parties have been active in the farm business is the most difficult aspect. It can necessitate both the spouse and original owner being named on the business bank accounts, on merchant accounts and on the herd number.

If these conditions are not met by one of the parties in the joint ownership, then half of the CGT relief could be lost when the property is transferred, McEvoy explained. And this could be costly, he added.

For example, land inherited at a value of €4,000/ac 30 years ago, which is now worth €15,000/ac, could be liable for CGT on transfer of 33% on the €11,000/ac increase. This would equate to a charge of €3,630/ac.

Declan McEvoy.

If CGT relief is available on just half of this liability, then the tax charged could exceed €1,800/ac.

On a 20ac holding this amounts to a potential CGT bill of €36,000.

Other reliefs are available on the CGT liability but these will not remove the tax charge completely, McEvoy said.

“So, although landowners might be saving income tax by utilising joint ownership, they could in fact be storing a much bigger tax exposure in the form of CGT on the transfer of the property at a later date,” McEvoy maintained.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation in the agri-sector the Government will move to curtail the tax reliefs available for long-term land leasing in the next budget.