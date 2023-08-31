Two mid-sized parcels of land have come on the market in counties Carlow and Roscommon.

Carlow auctioneer Edmund Kearney has brought a 17ac parcel of land to the market near Myshall.

The land sits at the edge of the village, within the 50km/h zone, on the Church Road. It has over 300m of road frontage. It is elevated land with good views over the surrounding countryside.

The ground is in three fields and in good pasture.

The 29ac at Beagha, Creagh, Co Roscommon.

“This land is suited for tillage and all other farming enterprises,” Edmund Kearney said. “It also has potential for development given its location.”

The property is going for auction on Thursday 28 September at 3pm in the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge. The guide price is €20,000/ac.

Roscommon land

Ballinasloe-based auctioneer Paddy Keane is selling 29ac at Beagha, Creagh, outside Ballinasloe. This property sits on the N6 Ballinasloe to Athlone road, over the county border in Roscommon.

It is circa 4.8km from Ballinasloe and has easy access to the M6 motorway at Junction 14.

The land has approximately 200m of frontage on the public road. It lies in a single block and is in permanent pasture.

It includes an old-style cottage, which is in need of complete modernisation, and, at the rear, a two-bay hayshed.

This property goes for public auction in Gullanes Hotel, Ballinasloe, on 8 September at 4pm.