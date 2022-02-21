Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was disappointed by the comments made on red meat by European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski. \ Philip Doyle

Language used by European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski which noted a link between cancer risk and red and processed meats has been described as “demonising” and “not appropriate or proportionate” by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue said he was “disappointed that this unfortunate wording has undermined what should be a positive message about the EU’s commitment to promoting quality and safety, sustainability and a healthy diet”.

He made his comments in a letter sent to Commissioner Wojciechowski which was seen by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Commissioner had made his remarks during the launch of the European Commission’s 2022 promotion policy work programme last month.

Undermine

According to Minister McConalogue, in his remarks announcing the 2022 work programme, Commissioner Wojciechowski “specifically mentioned” the importance of promoting fresh fruit and vegetables, which he said are essential for healthy eating and balanced diets.

The Minister said this is an “important and positive message”, which he “fully” supports.

However, McConalogue said this point was “undermined” by the Commissioner’s later reference to the assessment criteria for the proposed promotion projects aimed at the EU’s internal market.

Alignment

Commissioner Wojciechowski said that there should be “alignment [of food marketing] with the objectives of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan” and that this, in turn, should encourage “the shift to a more plant-based diet, with less red and processed meat and other foods linked to cancer risks”.

Criticising these remarks, Minister McConalogue said: “Red meat and processed meat products have an important role, in appropriate servings, as a source of protein, vitamins and minerals in a healthy balanced diet and this is reflected in healthy eating guidelines in Ireland and I’m sure across the EU.

“Irish livestock farmers and the food industry are producing quality, safe food, with strong environmental credentials and with real nutrition benefits for consumers in the EU and around the world.”

