Laois farmer Bernard Ryan applied in January for planning permission for a 100,000-gallon overground slurry tank and a concrete apron to act as a dung store and a holding area for tyres used to cover the silage pit.

He initially thought that planning would be granted in eight to 10 weeks and that he would be able to start work this summer.

However, although the development got the green light from Laois County Council, Peter Sweetman and an associated company called Wild Ireland Defence have appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Ryan, who farms near the village of Cullahill, said the development is 450m from the Erkina River and 300m from the edge of an associated SAC. He runs 95 cows on 130 acres and is not aiming to expand further.

“I was just putting extra slurry storage in place because I think the closed period for spreading will be extended. I am not in derogation and I’m trying my best to stay out of it,” he explained.

“I was getting ready to put in for the TAMS grants but the application could be waiting there now for a year,” he added.