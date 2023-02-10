Paul Delaney from Portlaoise, Co Laois, took home the top prize at this week’s Irish malting barley excellence awards, the Guinness Perpetual Cup for Malting Barley Excellence.

The annual awards by Diageo and Boortmalt acknowledge excellence in malting barley production, as well as promoting sustainability in the supply chain.

“It is a huge honour to win the Guinness Perpetual Cup. For those of us who grow and malt barley, this is the highest accolade that we can receive and it means so much to us to see our work and craft recognised in this manner,” Delaney said.

“After the recent challenging years, this provides us with a fantastic boost and encouragement to continue our work and keep supplying the high-quality product that we are able to produce.”

The other regional growers who were shortlisted for the overall award were:

Brian Crowley, Cloyne, Co Cork.

Charlie & Cathal Kavanagh, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Dermot O Byrne, Rathoe, Co Carlow.

Edward Delahunty, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny.

Garvan Kelly, Barntown, Co Wexford.

Isaac Wheelock, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

James McEvoy, Mountrath, Co Laois.

John Lombard, Mallow, Co Cork.

Larry Murphy, Old Ross, Co Wexford.

Michael Kinsella, Marshalstown, Co Wexford.

Patrick Kinsella Farms Ltd, Caim, Co Wexford.

Diageo uses more than 130,000t of barley each year at St James’s Gate and 300t every day to brew Guinness.

Speaking at the awards at the Guinness Storehouse, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said the growing of high-quality malting barley requires a particular skill and takes time, effort and dedication from growers.

“It is appropriate that their expertise and efforts are recognised through these awards.

“It is fantastic that Diageo and Boortmalt are recognising local growers. I also wish to commend all entrants for their careful management of our soils and the wider natural environment.”

Crucial

Operations director at Diageo’s St James’s Gate Brewery Aidan Crowe said: “With Boortmalt, we are once again proud to recognise our local malted barley producers and suppliers whose ingredients are so crucial to the great taste of our drinks that are enjoyed across the world.

Paul Delaney with Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett and operations director at Diageo Aidan Crowe.

“Guinness relies on the consistent, dependable and high-quality supply of malting barley that we are lucky to have here in Ireland. It is a pleasure and privilege that we are able to honour the growers who help us maintain the high standards set by Arthur Guinness in 1759.”