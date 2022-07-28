Electric Picnic takes place on 2 to 4 September at Stradbally Hall, Stradbally, Co Laois.

Throughout the debate on carbon emissions, farmers who stand to lose considerably have been routinely told that new income streams are on the horizon.

Few have bought into this promise. However, The Dealer can confirm that opportunities are there to be taken.

Driving through Co Laois at the weekend, The Dealer observed that about 2,000ac between Stradbally and Ratheniska are being turned into event centres for both the National Ploughing Championships and the Electric Picnic.

A windfall for Co Laois and the two profitable events – let’s hope they deliver some returns to the farmers whose land makes it happen.