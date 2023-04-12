The Irish Farmers Journal understands six separate land leases for the one owner made an average of €540/acre at an online auction on Tuesday this week. Prices ranged from €400 to €683/acre. The land was offered with no entitlements, some of the land blocks had no water or power, while some had a cattle pen and a shed.

The farm parcels could be described as ranging in quality from deep soil tillage land to rough grassland.

The person leasing the land stands to get up to €22,500 tax-free per year for a period of seven years – if single – or €157,500 over the seven years. It is understood local land owners mainly in tillage were the highest bidders.

One block of 100 acres made €572/acre, while another large block of 45 acres made €522/acre. A 35ac parcel made €400/acre and then three smaller parcels made between €500 and €683/acre.

Earlier in the year, a long-term lease on a much bigger block of land (over 200 acres) very near the land leased this week made €420/acre at auction.