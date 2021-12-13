Diageo's Siobhan Ryan with Eugene Ryan from Portlaoise, Co Laois, winner of the inaugural Guinness sustainability award at the 2021 Irish Malting Barley Awards.

The Guinness sustainability award was won by Eugene Ryan from Portlaoise, Co Laois, at this year's Irish Malting Barley Awards.

This award is recognition of how Eugene promoted sustainable agricultural practices on his farm.

Following the win, he said that he plans to continue to adopt even more sustainable farming practices in the future to ensure that is playing his part in protecting the planet to the best of his ability.

“I am absolutely delighted to receive this accolade for such an important subject," he said.

Global head of regenerative agriculture at Diageo Martina Henry said: "The Irish Malting Barley Awards acknowledge excellence in our supply chain, and Eugene Ryan was chosen unanimously by the three independent judges as the stand-out winner of the Guinness sustainability award.

'Thoughtful submission'

"We were impressed by Eugene’s thorough and thoughtful submission. It demonstrated a holistic farm management approach and a mature awareness of the complementary and delicate balance of farm economics, community and environment.

"Eugene also demonstrated a clear dedication to pursuing activities that support the optimisation, rather than competition, of these interests."

Other winners

Other winners at the event were John and Thomas Finn from Athy, Co Kildare, who won the excellence in malting barley production award.

The Finns were recognised by the judges for delivering consistently high-quality barley.

Boortmalt and Diagio are working in partnership to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss and helping to create a more sustainable world.

Martina Henry said: “Sourcing both the right quality of grain, and grain that is produced in harmony with nature, is critical.

"We were extremely impressed with the high quality of efforts and advancements being made by barley farmers overall and there were several other highly commended entries to whom we offer thanks and congratulations on their commitment and hard work.

"Collectively, we are greatly encouraged for the future of barley farming in Ireland,” Henry added.

Huge acreage

More than 130,000t of barley are grown by passionate farmers for use at St James’s Gate each year, or 40,000 acres, which is the equivalent of 12,500 Croke Park pitches.

The Irish Malting Barley Awards bring together and recognise the best growers from the main barley supply regions of Ireland and the best seed producers.

As part of its 10-year sustainability action plan, Spirit of Progress, Diageo is committed to working towards a low-carbon future, harnessing 100% renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct operations, working with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50% and ensuring that every drink it produces will take 30% less water to make by 2030.