After the auction of 122ac at Killeigh, Tullamore, were solicitor Dermot O Dwyer, vendor David Butler, purchaser Alan King and auctioneer Matt Dunne.

A 122ac non-residential farm in Co Offaly has sold for €1.35m at auction, equal to €11,065/ac. The farm is at Killeigh, Tullamore, and was sold by Matt Dunne & Associates.

The farm was offered for sale in one lot. Bidding opened at €1m and rose in bids of €50,000 to reach €1.3m.

The auctioneer consulted with the vendor and then sought more bids from the floor.

Three more bids were made, bringing the property to €1.35m. At this point the property was declared on the market and, with no further bids made, it sold at that figure under the hammer.

The purchaser was businessman Alan King from Ballingarry, Roscrea. He and the vendor, David Butler from Co Cork, were happy with the outcome.

Other sales

In other sales, Murtagh Bros sold 28ac on the edge of Mullingar, at Charlestown, for €710,000, equal to €25,357/ac. The land is in one block and has frontage on two roads, the R390 and the L1137.

Tormey Auctioneers sold 66ac at Kilpatrick, Bunbrosna, Co Westmeath, for €1,010,000. The price equals €15,303/ac.

Quillsen Auctioneers sold two small properties for a vendor in Co Meath. One was 6.9ac at The Glen Road, Moynalvey, Summerhill.

It was first offered in lots and then in the entire. Bidding for the entire opened at €570,000 and rose in €10,000 bids to €600,000. Auctioneer Chris Smith declared it on the market and it was sold to a local businessman at that price.