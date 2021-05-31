Developers are prepairing for the next RESS auction.

Renewable energy developers are preparing for the next Irish Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) auction, due to be held towards the end of 2021 or the start of 2022

European developer Statkraft recently announced that it is preparing bids for six wind farm projects, totalling up to 320 megawatt (MW) of capacity for the upcoming RESS auction.

RESS sees large scale wind and solar developers bid against each other for 15-year Government support in a competitive auction-based process.

Donal O’Sullivan, head of development with Statkraft, said: “For these projects, full wind farm planning permissions are in place, grid connection offers are imminent and all six are completely auction-eligible. Once the auction concludes, we envisage that construction work will start in 2022 for the successful projects.”

Statkraft’s portfolio of six wind projects is the largest eligible capacity of any renewable energy developer in Ireland. It currently holds 500MW of wind energy in Ireland and has a further 57MW in construction.

O’Sullivan added: “This is a very positive step for Ireland and for Statkraft, which is very committed to helping the country deliver both on its 2030 and 2050 targets.”

New wind farm for Mayo

Elsewhere, EDF Renewables Ireland has announced plans to develop a 100MW wind farm south of Bellacorick in Mayo.

The proposed project, which would consist of up to 25 turbines and power more than 60,000 homes, will be located in a forested area to the northeast of Slieve Carr, approximately 8km southeast of Bangor Erris.

EDF Renewables Ireland intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in support of the project to An Bord Pleanála in early 2022. Subject to planning permission, the wind farm is expected to be operational in 2028.