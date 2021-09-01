This 2017 John Deere with 2,500 hours went unsold at €76,000 including VAT.

Hennessy Auctioneerss held its monthly online machinery auction on Saturday 21 August on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform. The sale concluded with 386 entries, which resulted in a clearance rate 90%. Entries consisted of a variety of used farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock handling equipment.

John Hennessy of the Laois-based auctioneering firm told the Irish Farmers Journal: “A total of 416 bidders were registered for the online sale which kicked off at 11am sharp. Once again, there was great demand for all equipment large and small. The higher-value lots in particular attracted plenty of attention and sold well on the day.”

All prices quoted had no VAT unless otherwise stated and subject to commission. Commission was charged at a rate of 5% plus VAT (23%) on commission only, with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Some of the sale’s standout lots included a 2017 one-owner John Deere 6155m with 2,500 hours which went unsold at €76,000 including VAT; a 2004 Massey Ferguson 5465 which went under the hammer at €18,750; and a 1996 JCB 530-110 telehandler which sold for €11,500.

Other lots included a 1983 2wd John Deere 2140 which sold for €5,850; a Pöttinger disc harrow which sold at €4,000; and a 14ft Nugent tri-axle livestock trailer with sheep decks that sold for €7,000.

The firm’s next monthly machinery auction is on Saturday 18 September.

This Massey Ferguson 5465 sold for €18,750 plus commission.

This JCB 530-110 telehandler sold for €11,500 plus commission.

This John Deere 2140 sold at €5,850 plus commission.

This Pottinger disc harrow sold for €4,000 plus commission.

This Nugent tri-axle trailer with sheep decks sold for €7,000 plus commission.

This Jarmet pan mixer sold for €2,400 plus commission.

This International 785 2wd tractor and loader sold for €5,800 plus commission.