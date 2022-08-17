The court proceedings are expected to begin next year, according to the processor. \ Philip Doyle

The largest pig processor in Europe, Danish Crown, is facing a court challenge over its branding of some products as climate-friendly pork after a complaint brought by the Climate Movement and the Green Student Movement.

In October of last year, Danish Crown removed all “climate controlled pig” branding from its products in a move it said could prevent consumers from having “the opportunity to choose the more sustainable alternatives”.

Danish Crown told the Irish Farmers Journal that the case was likely to go before the courts next year and that there have been no recent developments with the challenge.

The branding was also referred to the Consumer Ombudsman by the Greenpeace environmental group.

The Danish processor maintains that its claims were based on the “latest research in the field” and that claims made in its marketing initiatives are “certified and verified”.