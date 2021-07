I see that three kids from Offaly have got Larry Goodman on board to help feed and educate children in Africa.

The Offaly Express reports that the kids set up a website Present For My Teacher so that at the end of term kids could give their teacher the gift of feeding a child in Africa.

They asked Goodman if he would look at investing in it. It reports that Goodman was willing to invest money to help 1,000 kids each year. A good deed indeed.